What does Australia Day mean to you?

It's an important day for celebrating our nation.

It's a symbol of the atrocities committed against the first Australians when celebrated on January 26. The date should be changed as soon as possible.

For me, it marks the final throes of the summer holidays and is a chance to relax with family and friends at a BBQ (listening to Aussie music or the Hottest 100), by the pool or at the beach.

It's just like any other public holiday.