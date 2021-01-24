Food & Wine

Finding fiano: the new buzz grape variety that’s delivering for a changing climate

Jane Adams 25 January 2021
Hilltops and Capital Region fiano varieties

Hilltops and Capital Region fiano varieties. Photo: Jane Adams.

The glasses were clinking in the Whisky Lounge at Jugiong’s Sir George Hotel but they were not malt-filled tumblers. Instead, this atmospheric setting was the venue for a recent wine industry seminar focused on the latest buzz alternative white grape variety – fiano (pronounced fee-ah-noh).

A native of Campania, a region near Naples in southern Italy (where it is formally known as Fiano d’Avellino), this versatile white grape was originally imported and planted in 1985 by Mark Lloyd at Coriole, McLaren Vale in South Australia.

Today there are over 100 Australian producers, including several in the Canberra, Hilltops and Gundagai wine regions.

This fuller flavoured and versatile white wine may not yet be on everyone’s lips (or in fridges), but if the enthusiasm of regional NSW winemakers is any guide, it will be very soon. In fact, one day it might even rival pinot gris.

Seminar organiser Alex McKay of Collector Wines (ACT) sources his fiano grapes from the cool, elevated NSW Hilltops region.

“Fiano is a versatile and malleable white variety that many winemakers are considering, especially given changes in our climate. I think the Hilltops is just the right spot for it, considering the district’s cooler continental weather and elevated vineyards (of around 600 metres), and deeper loam soils,” says Alex, whose first Collector Fiano was made in 2018.

“It may not matter to wine lovers, but winemakers and grape growers are also attracted by the viticultural durability of fiano. It typically delivers moderate yields, retains acid and can create a range of enticing wine styles.”

That versatility was evident at the comparative tasting, with winemakers commenting on the array of styles ranging from racy aromatic crisp styles (think ripe pears) to fuller, more textural expressions (think honeysuckle and straw).

Glasses of wine

Fiano is a new variety for the Hilltops and Capital region. Photo: Jane Adams.

Paul Starr from Sassafras Wines in the ACT is attracted to traditional ‘ancestral’ winemaking techniques and sees fiano as a winner for these styles too.

“You can definitely make fiano in an Australian dry riesling style, with clean, low-temperature ferments, or take the chardonnay path and do barrel ferments and lees stirring.”

Pioneer NSW Hilltops fiano plantings have been established by Ballinaclash, Freeman Vineyards, Grove Estate and Moppity Vineyards. These vignerons foresee good demand for the variety. Only Grove Estate has released a wine at this stage, but demand from other winemakers for these grapes harvested from their still limited plantings is strong.

The fiano flag-bearer in the Gundagai region is Tumblong Hills, a sizeable 200-plus hectare vineyard established in 2000 and overseen by general manager Simon Robertson.

Hilltops and Capital region winemakers

Hilltops and Capital region winemakers gathered to learn more about the fiano variety. Photo: Jane Adams.

“We grafted fiano onto some 20-year-old pinot noir vines in 2018. It is a relatively easy variety to grow, has big leaves and produces a good canopy, which matters in hotter seasons,” according to Simon, whose father Peter pioneered the original Barwang Vineyard near Young.

The Tumblong Hills Table of Plenty Fiano 2019 is a zingy crisp ambassador for the variety. Its aromatic spectrum encompasses citrus, ginger and jasmine backed by a gentle lingering palate.

If anything, the NSW Department of Primary Industry fiano seminar was a resounding bellwether for the humble southern Italian origin grape, said to date back to the Romans who called it vitis apiana, or ‘vine beloved by bees’. It seems the vignerons of the NSW Southern Tablelands are enthusiastically vested in making sure the delights of fiano create their own buzz far and wide.

Local NSW and ACT winemakers producing fiano wines include Collector Wines, Grove Estate, Linear Wines, Nick Spencer, Ravensworth, Sassafras, Tumblong Hills and Whitton Farm.

Jane Adams is a specialist wine and food marketing consultant and writer who lives in the Hilltops region.


What's Your Opinion?

Please login to post your comments, or connect with

Trending Now

Breaking 27

ACT Health works towards vaccine rollout after Pfizer jab gets provisional approval

News 16

Plan to refurbish Woden's Lovett Tower for 300 units

Food & Wine 4

Hot in the city: QT Canberra has gone to the dogs!

Community 3

Red Hatters fit in with a splash of purple to connect women in Canberra

Property 27

Canberra Racing Club mounts up to take big redevelopment plans to community

show more
*Results are based on activity within last 7 days

Breaking 0

Belconnen GP surgery locked down due to "potential COVID-19 risk"

A Belconnen GP surgery was forced into lockdown yesterday (21 January) over concerns that a patient had recently been to...
Opinion 193

There is no way forward without changing the date of 'Australia Day'

It's the week before the national holiday that causes division across the country, so it wouldn't be right for me...
Breaking 2

Former Canberra Italian restaurant operator allegedly underpaid chefs

The former operator of the La Pasteria Italian restaurant in Greenway is facing court for allegedly paying two chefs less...
Food & Wine 16

Multicultural Eats: Where to find the best Indonesian food in Canberra

The only international travel I am doing this year is with my tastebuds and this week they are journeying to...
Property 14

Original Cobb & Co station with sprawling gardens near Gundaroo for sale

The refurbished, colonial slab cottage with sprawling gardens at 16 Wells Place, Bellmount Forest, which originally served as a Cobb...
What's On 0

Ten things to do in Canberra this week (22 - 28 January)

This week it's Australia Day, and there are some great events on around Lake Burley Griffin as part of the...
News 6

Why is there a crane on stalled city building site?

More than six months after a key city development fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, a crane has been erected...
News 0

Problem-plagued Gungahlin Pool remains shut as heatwave looms

Gungahlin residents will be forced to swelter through Canberra's heatwave over the weekend and into next week without any relief...
Breaking 0

UPDATED: ACT lifts travel restrictions on Sydney, but major population centres still off limits

UPDATED 2:40 pm: The ACT will remove travel restrictions on all of Sydney apart from the Cumberland local government area,...
News 1

Human Rights Commission says Brindabella College breached multiple child safety principles

An ACT Human Rights Commission investigation into Brindabella Christian College has found the school's decision to exclude two students breached...
*Results are based on activity within last 7 days

Opinion 193

There is no way forward without changing the date of 'Australia Day'

It's the week before the national holiday that causes division across the country, so it wouldn't be right for me...
Opinion 59

A cycling master plan will be good for cyclists, pedestrians and road users

Whenever a story about cycling appears, it activates an avalanche of pent up angst from the wider community. Predominantly it’s...
Community 48

Probing the polls: dragway racing and perennial cycling pressures

Although Summernats was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, streetcars continued to make the news. ACT Policing worked closely with...
Community 35

Goulburn father and son pay $65,000 to have their bodies frozen

Most of us have imagined what life after death looks like, but how many of us have imagined being brought...
Property 27

Canberra Racing Club mounts up to take big redevelopment plans to community

Canberra Racing Club is finalising initial redevelopment plans for Thoroughbred Park in Lyneham that could include three to six-storey apartment...
Breaking 27

ACT Health works towards vaccine rollout after Pfizer jab gets provisional approval

Vaccine rollouts will begin in a month after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was provisionally approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutic...
News 22

Barr won't engage in witch-hunt after new Orroral Valley bushfire images released

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT will not engage in an "endless, circular blame game" with the Australian...
Opinion 24

Nick's Twitter serve says it all about Australian Open players' COVID whinge

Who would have thought that Canberra's Nick Kyrgios would morph from tennis brat and national embarrassment to statesman of the...
News 22

ACT Budget to include $300 million for climate action

More than $300 million will be set aside to help the Territory transition to net-zero emissions in the upcoming ACT...
Property 39

The ultimate in rural beachside lifestyle, with optional tourism business opportunity

Corunna Farm at Corunna is one of those rare properties which represents a generational opportunity for a landmark holding on the...

Today's Poll

Do cyclists get a fair go on Canberra’s roads?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

View all

Events


View all

Related Articles

CBR Tweets

Sign up to our newsletter

 Top
Region Group Pty Ltd
Copyright © 2021 Region Group Pty Ltd ABN 85 168 887 232. All rights reserved.
the-riotact.com | riotact.com.cn | aboutregional.com.au | b2bmagazine.com.au | thisiscanberra.com | mygungahlin.com.au

Search across the site