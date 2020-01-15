 Skip to content Skip to main navigation

Sport

Making it easier to
Buy, Sell and Rent.
Sport

Cricket ACT takes the lead in bushfire relief – starting tonight at Manuka

Cricket ACT 15 January 2020
Smoke descends on Manuka

Smoke haze descends on Manuka Oval during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers at Manuka Oval on 21 December. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

The devastation of the bushfires is hard to comprehend but the Australian cricket family is determined to do all it can to support those in need.

Cricket ACT has announced its fundraising for bushfire relief will centre around tonight’s Thunder vs Renegades match at Manuka Oval.

For every four hit, Cricket ACT will donate $25 to Australian Red Cross Bushfire Disaster Relief and Recovery. And for every six, Cricket ACT will donate $100.

Several external organisations have already joined with Cricket ACT in the fundraising effort, pledging their kind financial support to the cause, including McNamee & Partners, Lords Taverners ACT and the Master Builders Association ACT, who have been fundamental in generously supporting and launching this campaign.

Cricket ACT CEO James Allsopp developed the fundraiser as part of Cricket Australia’s broader plan to support those affected.

Earlier in the week, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts confirmed two separate initiatives to give back to impacted communities.

The first is an opportunity for all employees of Cricket Australia, State & Territory Associations and the Australian Cricketers’ Association to spend three working days volunteering to rebuild affected communities throughout 2020. This equates to over 4,000 days of work across Australian Cricket.

The second initiative is a charity cricket match between the Warne XI and the Ponting XI before the BBL final on Saturday, 8 February.

Both teams will see an outstanding list of high-profile former and current cricketers, athletes from other sports, celebrities and entertainers take to the field and play key roles on the day.

The charity match will be broadcast on Seven and Fox, with all profits from both the charity match and BBL final to be donated to Red Cross Bushfire Relief and Recovery.

Cricket’s contribution to bushfire relief got off to a flying start when Shane Warne’s beloved baggy green cap was auctioned last week. The spin king’s baggy green raised more than $1 million when it was bought by the Commonwealth Bank. But Cricket ACT wants to add more, so is encouraging partners and friends to join their fundraising campaign tonight.

“Our hearts go out to all who are suffering as a result of the bushfire crisis and those who are working tirelessly to keep Australians safe. Cricket’s overarching purpose is to unite and inspire our communities through cricket and there really has never been a more critical time to do so. We know so many Australians are eager to give back and this initiative, in collaboration with our cricket partners and friends, is our small way of supporting the Red Cross Bushfire Crisis Relief and Recovery effort,” Cricket CEO, Allsopp said in a statement.

If you are interested in being a part of Cricket ACT’s fundraising initiative accompanying the Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades match tonight, contact Darla Hopkins, Media, Communications and Events Manager, Cricket ACT, at darla.hopkins@cricketact.com.au.

For tickets to the match click here.


What's Your Opinion?

Please login to post your comments, or connect with

Trending Now

News 19

Captain Cook Memorial Jet to be turned off amid worsening drought

News 81

Canberra's January Water Challenge

Food & Wine 4

Manor Thai is bringing Thai fusion flavours and the spice of Issan to Queanbeyan

News 65

Coe accepts reality and commits to light rail Stage 2, in principle

Gilavon - 3 hours ago
Yep, when it's the only public transport service available I guess you would "embrace" it. As Henry Ford once said: "You can... View
Community 1

See Ngunnawal Differently

meggsy - 4 hours ago
I moved to Ngunnawal around 18 months ago and love it. I’m part of our local Buy Nothing group and have started the Ngunnaw... View
show more
*Results are based on activity within last 7 days

News 0

Federal Highway closed south of Goulburn, traffic conditions heavy

The northbound lane of the Federal Highway is closed south of Goulburn due to a grass fire which the NSW...
News 51

Probing the polls: Summernats supporters and the age of criminal responsibility

In the midst of the bushfire crisis, one of the other major stories of the season is undoubtedly Summernats. Organisers'...
Property 55

WOW! Wildlife watering group makes a splash

A simple idea to place containers of water in Canberra neighbourhoods or reserves to aid thirsty wildlife during the drought...
News 9

Rain is coming as weather systems start to break down, but it could take a while

There are signs that the extended, deep and hard dry season is just starting to shift as weather systems across...
News 19

Kings Highway reopening a boost for South Coast

The Kings Highway between Braidwood and Batemans Bay has reopened. It's been permanently closed since 30 December, after being closed intermittently...
Police Wrap 0

Man stabbed to death in Charnwood overnight

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in a house at Charnwood at around 1:30 am this morning (11 January) and died...
News 12

RFS water-bombing helicopter goes down near Eden

A water-bombing helicopter ditched into a dam on the far South Coast at around 4:00 pm this afternoon (9 January)....
News 1

Reports of ESA imposters trying to remove valuables from bushfire prone areas

ACT Fire and Rescue (ACTFR) has warned Canberrans living on the urban fringe that the SES is not door-knocking, following...
News 0

Police and Worksafe launch investigation following death on Denman Prospect worksite

ACT Policing and Worksafe ACT have launched an investigating following the death of a 47-year-old man at a construction site...
Police Wrap 106

Police label burnouts near bushland during high fire risk periods 'disgraceful'

Locals and police officers have called burnouts in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and Lower Cotter Catchment absolutely disgraceful during a...
*Results are based on activity within last 7 days

Police Wrap 106

Police label burnouts near bushland during high fire risk periods 'disgraceful'

Locals and police officers have called burnouts in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and Lower Cotter Catchment absolutely disgraceful during a...
News 84

Smoke signals new health challenges ahead for future emergency planning

Canberra has now choked through a month of toxic smoke. This doesn’t compare to the horror that many of our...
News 87

"Indictment of our nation": calls grow to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14

Were you able to decipher what was right and what was wrong at the age of 14? How about 10?...
Opinion 229

Weston's $800,000 white elephant a fluro fail

It cost more than $800,000, it's not what the community wanted and nobody uses it. Welcome to Weston's Trenerry Square,...
News 81

Canberra's January Water Challenge

Caring for water is caring for Canberra. Icon Water meter expert Guy Price says the catch phrase rings true, especially...
Property 55

WOW! Wildlife watering group makes a splash

A simple idea to place containers of water in Canberra neighbourhoods or reserves to aid thirsty wildlife during the drought...
News 51

Probing the polls: Summernats supporters and the age of criminal responsibility

In the midst of the bushfire crisis, one of the other major stories of the season is undoubtedly Summernats. Organisers'...
News 32

Plans lodged for hydrogen fuel station in Fyshwick

The first step in what could be Australia's hydrogen fuel revolution is being taken in Fyshwick by local energy provider...
News 62

Australians have given the Red Cross more than $3 million a day in donations, but where is it going?

The Red Cross has received more than $25 million in donations to the Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund since New...
News 47

Council to cart water to Braidwood as town dries up

Potable water is to be trucked to Braidwood and restrictions raised to the highest level possible as the drought and...

Today's Poll

Should we raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

View all

Events


View all

Related Articles

CBR Tweets

Sign up to our newsletter

Top
Copyright © 2020 Region Group Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.
the-riotact.com | aboutregional.com.au | b2bmagazine.com.au | thisiscanberra.com

Search across the site