Grant helps Tallagandra Hill winery to offer overnight stays

By Ian Bushnell 23 February 2019

Member for Goulburn Pru Goward, Liberal Candidate for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman, Mary McAvoy and David Faulks from Tallagandra Hill Winery. Photo: Supplied.

Gundaroo winery Tallagandra Hill will soon be able to cater for overnight visitors, thanks to a NSW Government grant to help build three new cottages.

Member for Goulburn Pru Goward joined Liberal Candidate for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman to announce the $150,000 grant from the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Fund.

“Located in the beautiful Yass Valley, Tallagandra Hill Winery is one of our region’s top wineries and I’m delighted to announce they will benefit from NSW Government funding, aimed at boosting local economies through product development support,” Ms Goward said.

“The funds will see three boutique cottages built to cater for overnight visitors, which is a first for the property. The funding will also be used to install pergolas, landscaping, walkways and other external facilities to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of an existing building to cater for special functions and events.”

The family-owned winery’s David Faulk said the funding would help make the property more accessible and more desirable to local, national and international visitors.

“Our aim is for Tallagandra Hill Winery to be the preferred regional destination for special events and unique rural tourism experiences, linked to our single vineyard wines, family-focused cuisine and beautiful Gundaroo landscape,” he said.

He said the grant would help Tallagandra Hill to provide a unique offering, with special features not available anywhere else.

Ms Tuckerman said more and more travellers from across Australia and the world were learning about the great cool-climate wines produced in the region.

“With strengthened investment in Gundaroo, we look forward to welcoming more visitors as a result of this exciting new development,” she said.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Adam Marshall congratulated Tallagandra Hill Winery on its successful initiative and said the NSW Government was doing everything it can to drive more visitors to rural and regional areas.

“The Regional Tourism Fund is part of our strategy to boost tourism right across the State and increase visitation to our wonderful regions which in turn, supports the local economy and jobs,” Mr Marshall said.

“We are excited to see more travellers visit this corner of the State as a result of this funding boost, as the NSW Government is working towards our goal of tripling overnight visitor expenditure and reaching $25 billion in regional visitor expenditure by 2030.”

The Regional Tourism Fund is part of the NSW Government’s record funding commitment of $43 million over four years. The Fund provides investment into the regional visitor economy on a matched dollar-for-dollar basis.


