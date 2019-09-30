 Skip to content Skip to main navigation

Food & Wine

Oktoberfestival at Pialligo
12-13 Oct - $20 - BOOK NOW!
Food & Wine

ACT winemakers are crushing the glass ceiling

Michael Weaver
Sarah McDougall from Lake George Winery.

Sarah McDougall of Lake George Winery with her awards after being named Owner-Operator of the Year at the Australian Women in Wine Awards in New York last week. Photos: Michael Weaver.

What are winemaking women talking about these days? Remarkably, the same topics the rest of us are talking about.

After being named Owner-Operator of the Year at the Australian Women in Wine Awards in New York last week, Sarah McDougall of Lake George Winery, a 150-hectare property overlooking Lake George, says the hot topic in the Big Apple was the gender pay gap. A problem which exists between male and female winemakers, as it does more broadly.

Sarah was one of nearly 40 Australian female wine producers at the largest Australian wine promotion ever held in the US. Having just flown back home, Sarah says the award shines a light on the Canberra region as a premier winemaking area.

“Here in Australia, we’re employing a lot more women in the industry and the wage gap is getting closer, but over in America they were talking about how there are fewer women involved and they get paid less,” Sarah says.

“There are more female winemakers here wanting to put their hand up and drive the tractor and get their hands dirty and be the restaurant manager or the cellar door host.

“Now, it’s so much easier, but you’ve still got to prove yourself to be a professional winemaker and run a successful winery,” Sarah said.

Anthony and Sarah McDougall.

Anthony and Sarah McDougall toast their latest success at Lake George Winery.

With husband Anthony, their mutual love of wine led to perfect matrimony and a nomination for the prestigious awards, where Sarah flew the flag as the only person nominated from the area.

Sarah said she still feels like a relative newcomer to the industry after mixing with women of all vintages at the awards.

“We talked a lot about inspiring each other and how much we were selling and the types of wines we’re making, and who has gone international, and what vines we’re growing in different climates.”

Sarah said there may have been some talk of not losing their framed award and glass decanter as the women in wine celebrated their achievements at various rooftop bars in New York.

Anthony said it was surreal watching a live stream of the awards in his office at Lake George, where he gained valuable insights into the wine industry.

Likewise, Sarah returned with more than just an award for the wines they are making.

She is also the secretary of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association and is a staunch advocate for the diversity of the almost 50 winemakers in the region.

“I feel so excited about all the ideas we got from being with other winemakers in America, and not just for our winery, but also for the Canberra wine region.

“I really think we make amazing wines here in Canberra and Australia, and I think we really should be flying our flag here at home and internationally,” Sarah said.

President of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association John Leyshon said Sarah joins an elite group with the association’s other Sarah, Sarah Collingwood of Four Winds Vineyard, who won the same title in 2017.

Australian Women in Wine Award winners in New York.

Sarah McDougall, far left, with the Australian Women in Wine Award winners in New York. Photo: Supplied.

Like Sarah Collingwood, Sarah McDougall is also a mother of five (or six, if you include their new lamb) and they all live on their Lake George property. She said the past 12 months have been the biggest of their lives.

After buying the property, their initial goal was just to clean the vineyard and get it operating, including a wine press that had more dust than remnants of pressed grapes.

The winery is now producing chemical-free wines, is recycling materials and using different varietals of grapes and wild yeasts.

Their grapes are also dry-grown, meaning no irrigation is required. The vines root deeper into the soil where they tap into the water table and a richer source of minerals and nutrients.

The vineyard has also just achieved what is known as ‘budburst’, when the first flowers of spring open.

“The snow and rain we had about a week-and-a-half ago was just perfect,” said Anthony. “We had about 30 mm of rain and had budburst while Sarah was away. It’s always a relief to see that happen.”

Last Saturday the winery hosted its annual Grapest 5 km fun run around the vineyard under the slogan ‘will run for wine’.

It’s another part of the experience wineries are providing these days. Sarah’s learnings in America, meanwhile, will help ensure the Lake George Winery continues on its amazing run.

Visit Lake George Winery to learn more about the winery’s restaurant, cellar door and cool-climate wines.


What’s Your opinion?

Please login to post your comments, or connect with

Trending Now

News 82

Electric buses missed 35 per cent of their peak services during Canberra trial

Opinion 58

Cannabis laws again raise the issue of Canberra's ability to govern ourselves

News 72

Mix 106.3 continues to dominate Canberra airwaves

News 4

One woman's standard prompts walk for climate change

Food & Wine 2

Tim Reardon's distilling GINious is going places

show more
*Results are based on activity within last 7 days

Police Wrap

19 year old charged following Tura Beach Kangaroo carnage

Warning some people may find the images in this article distressing Bega Detectives have arrested a 19-year-old man from Bega and are...
Community

The very best reasons to bleed Green: why supporting our local teams really matters

Proud Canberran Alanna Davis is a passionate supporter of the Brumbies, the Raiders, the Caps and the Cavs, and a...
News

Mix 106.3 continues to dominate Canberra airwaves

Mix 106.3 has continued its dominance over the Canberra airwaves, with more Canberrans tuning into their breakfast, morning, afternoon and...
Opinion

Government pumps cash but no heart into Canberra's adopted team

As I was driving into work early on Friday morning, I counted five different people wearing lime green jerseys as anticipation reached...
Police Wrap

Shots fired during attempted armed robbery in Charnwood

Police are investigating an attempted aggravated robbery at a takeaway shop in Charnwood last night after shots were fired during a...
Police Wrap

Woman charged with smuggling meth into Alexander Maconochie Centre

A woman will face the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with drug trafficking after police executed a search warrant on...
News

Bus crashes near Harden, injuring 28 people

Twenty-eight people have been injured after a bus crashed near Harden, 125 kilometres north-west of Canberra, this morning. Around 8:15 am,...
News

ACT tries softer approach to reduce pain of parking fines

If you're one of the many Canberrans to have received a parking fine lately, the ACT Government is getting on...
News

The $900,000 water tank Tharwa doesn’t want

More than 50 years after building their own water supply system, Tharwa Village residents continue relying on it, as well...
Police Wrap

Police release vehicle arson footage

ACT Police has released footage of an assault and vehicle arson attack in Gungahlin that occurred back in May in the...
*Results are based on activity within last 7 days

Opinion 93

Government pumps cash but no heart into Canberra's adopted team

As I was driving into work early on Friday morning, I counted five different people wearing lime green jerseys as anticipation reached...
News 122

Police union says new cannabis laws complicate the issue

The police union says legalising cannabis in the ACT will only complicate the issue, after new cannabis possession laws were passed...
News 82

Electric buses missed 35 per cent of their peak services during Canberra trial

A trial of electric buses in Transport Canberra's fleet has found that the battery-powered vehicles missed 35 per cent of...
News 72

Mix 106.3 continues to dominate Canberra airwaves

Mix 106.3 has continued its dominance over the Canberra airwaves, with more Canberrans tuning into their breakfast, morning, afternoon and...
News 69

ACT Greens want truth in political advertising laws before 2020 election

The ACT Greens want the ACT to become the second jurisdiction in Australia to have truth in political advertising laws...
News 66

A South Australian wind farm helps the ACT create history

A wind farm in South Australia has helped the nation's capital create a piece of history, as the final infrastructure...
Opinion 58

Cannabis laws again raise the issue of Canberra's ability to govern ourselves

Last week the ACT Government moved to legalise possessing and growing small amounts of cannabis for personal use. Based on the...
News 58

Pets recognised as 'sentient' as Government adds more bite to animal welfare laws

In an Australian first, the ACT now recognises animals as "sentient beings with intrinsic value" that deserve to be treated with...
News 42

Tony Abbott confirmed as War Memorial's newest council member

The newly appointed member of the Council of the Australian War Memorial, Tony Abbott, will ensure the stories from recent military conflicts...
News 85

Possession of small amounts of cannabis now legalised in the ACT

In a development described as "an evolution, not a revolution", possessing and growing small amounts of cannabis for personal use...

Today's Poll

As Raiders fans celebrate their first grand final in 25 long years, which footy team do you think captures the city's heart?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

View all

Events


View all

Related Articles

CBR Tweets

Sign up to our newsletter

Top
Copyright © 2019 Region Group Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.
the-riotact.com | aboutregional.com.au | b2bmagazine.com.au | thisiscanberra.com

Search across the site